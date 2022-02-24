Wesley Bryan shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Wesley Bryan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bryan's 187 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Bryan hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Bryan hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Bryan had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Bryan hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 under for the round.