Vince Whaley shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Vince Whaley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 121st at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Whaley got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Whaley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 4 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 5 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 5 over for the round.