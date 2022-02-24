  • Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Vaughn Taylor makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Vaughn Taylor's impressive tee shot yields birdie at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Vaughn Taylor makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.