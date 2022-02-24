Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic

Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Taylor hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Taylor hit his 104 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.