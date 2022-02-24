7-over 77 by Tyler McCumber in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Tyler McCumber hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 132nd at 7 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, McCumber's his second shot went 30 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 4 over for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, McCumber reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put McCumber at 3 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to 6 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, McCumber his second shot was a drop and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, McCumber chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 7 over for the round.