Trey Mullinax shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Mullinax's tee shot went 161 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.