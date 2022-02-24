Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Tommy Fleetwood hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Fleetwood's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Fleetwood hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fleetwood's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.