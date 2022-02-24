Taylor Pendrith rebounds from poor front in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Taylor Pendrith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Taylor Pendrith got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Pendrith's 163 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Pendrith had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Pendrith hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Pendrith's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.