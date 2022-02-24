Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

Taylor Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Moore had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 230 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Moore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Moore's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.