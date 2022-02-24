Sungjae Im shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Im his second shot was a drop and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 over for the day.