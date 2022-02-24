Sung Kang putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

Sung Kang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sung Kang had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sung Kang to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kang's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Kang had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kang's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.