8-over 78 by Stewart Cink in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Cink's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 4 over for the round.

Cink hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Cink got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 4 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 5 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 8 over for the round.