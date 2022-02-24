Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Jaeger had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Jaeger's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Jaeger's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.