Shane Lowry putts himself to an even-par first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Shane Lowry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Shane Lowry's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Lowry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lowry's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even for the round.