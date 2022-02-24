Seung-Yul Noh rebounds from poor front in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Noh finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Seung-Yul Noh got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seung-Yul Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Noh's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.