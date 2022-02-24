Seth Reeves putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Seth Reeves hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reeves finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 second, Seth Reeves's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seth Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Reeves his chip went 23 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reeves had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Reeves's 184 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to even-par for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Reeves's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 116 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.