Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Sepp Straka hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Straka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Straka's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Straka's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.