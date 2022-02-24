Satoshi Kodaira shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the Honda Classic

Satoshi Kodaira hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Kodaira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 7 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 6 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 7 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 8 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kodaira's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 8 over for the round.