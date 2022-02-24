Sam Stevens finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Sam Stevens hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Stevens reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Stevens chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Stevens reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stevens's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stevens had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.