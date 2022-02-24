Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Ryder's his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 116 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ryder's 215 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ryder had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.