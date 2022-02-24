Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, Palmer's 91 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Palmer had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Palmer's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Palmer chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 under for the round.