Ryan Armour shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Armour tee shot went 209 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Armour chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.