Russell Knox shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Knox got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Knox's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knox had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Knox hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.