Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Rory Sabbatini in the first round at the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Chris Kirk and Daniel Berger; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 257 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Rory Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Sabbatini's 203 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Sabbatini had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Sabbatini hit his 133 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.