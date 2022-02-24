Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

Roger Sloan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Sloan had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Sloan's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Sloan's his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sloan had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Sloan's 157 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.