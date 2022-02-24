Robert Streb putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Robert Streb hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Robert Streb chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Streb's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Streb's tee shot went 142 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Streb hit his 116 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.