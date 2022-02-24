Rickie Fowler shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Fowler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fowler had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Fowler's 185 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Fowler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Fowler reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.