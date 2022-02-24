Rick Lamb shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Rick Lamb hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lamb finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Lamb got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lamb to 1 over for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 third, Lamb got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lamb to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Lamb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lamb to 2 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lamb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamb to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Lamb reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.