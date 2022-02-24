Richy Werenski putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Honda Classic

Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Richy Werenski had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Werenski's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Werenski's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 117 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.