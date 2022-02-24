Peter Uihlein shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Honda Classic

Peter Uihlein hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; and Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Uihlein's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Uihlein had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

Uihlein tee shot went 210 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

Uihlein missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.