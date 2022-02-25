Paul Barjon putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Paul Barjon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 second, Paul Barjon's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Barjon had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Barjon hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

Barjon missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.