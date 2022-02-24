Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, Rodgers's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Rodgers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 1 under for the round.