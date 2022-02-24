Strong putting brings Patrick Reed an even-par round one of the Honda Classic

Patrick Reed hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Patrick Reed had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Reed's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Reed's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Reed had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.