Padraig Harrington shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic

Padraig Harrington hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Harrington chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

Harrington his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.