Nicolai Hojgaard shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Honda Classic

Nicolai Hojgaard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Hojgaard's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 125 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hojgaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hojgaard to 5 over for the round.

Hojgaard got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to 6 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Hojgaard had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 6 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hojgaard's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Hojgaard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 6 over for the round.