Nick Watney shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Watney his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 134 yards to the left rough, his fourth shot went 3 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Watney had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Watney's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

Watney hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Watney's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.