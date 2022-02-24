  • Nick Watney shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Nick Watney makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney sinks a 38-foot birdie putt at Honda

