Nick Taylor shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the Honda Classic

Nick Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 262 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.