Nick putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 first round in the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Nick Hardy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Nick Hardy chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Nick Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hardy's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hardy got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hardy to 3 over for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 4 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 5 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to 6 over for the round.