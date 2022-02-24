  • Nate Lashley finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Nate Lashley makes short birdie putt at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.