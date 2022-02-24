Nate Lashley finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Nate Lashley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Lashley got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lashley's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lashley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Lashley hit his 248 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Lashley hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.