Mito Pereira posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the first round of the Honda Classic

Mito Pereira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Pereira finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Mito Pereira had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pereira's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.