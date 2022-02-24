Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

Michael Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.