Strong putting brings Michael Gligic an even-par round one of the Honda Classic

Michael Gligic hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Michael Gligic had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Gligic's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even-par for the round.