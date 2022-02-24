Max McGreevy putts himself to an even-par first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Max McGreevy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 259 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Max McGreevy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Max McGreevy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McGreevy's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, McGreevy had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.