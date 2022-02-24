Matthias Schwab putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

Matthias Schwab hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Danny Willett, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; and Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Matthias Schwab chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwab chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwab had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Schwab's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.