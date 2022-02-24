  • Matthew Wolff shoots 11-over 81 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Matthew Wolff makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff sinks a 27-foot birdie putt at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Matthew Wolff makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.