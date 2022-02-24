Matthew Wolff shoots 11-over 81 in round one of the Honda Classic

Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day in 144th at 10 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Wolff reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Wolff suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolff at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wolff had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wolff to 6 over for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 7 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 8 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 9 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 8 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Wolff's tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.