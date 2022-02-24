Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, NeSmith's 159 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.