Matt Jones shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Matt Jones hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Jones's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jones hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Jones's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Jones had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Jones's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Jones to 3 over for the round.