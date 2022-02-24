Martin Trainer putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

Martin Trainer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Martin Trainer had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

Trainer hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.