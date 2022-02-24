8-over 78 by Martin Kaymer in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Martin Kaymer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kaymer finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Kaymer got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaymer to 5 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Kaymer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaymer to 6 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Kaymer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kaymer to 6 over for the round.

Kaymer got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kaymer to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kaymer's 83 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kaymer to 8 over for the round.