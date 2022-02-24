Martin Contini putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

Martin Contini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Contini finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Martin Contini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Contini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Contini chipped in his fourth from 24 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Contini at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Contini suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Contini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Contini to 1 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Contini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Contini to even-par for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Contini hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Contini to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Contini chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Contini to 2 under for the round.