  • Martin Contini putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Martin Contini makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Contini sinks a 26-foot birdie putt at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Martin Contini makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.