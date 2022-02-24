Mark Hubbard shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic

Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.