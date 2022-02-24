  • Mark Hubbard shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Mark Hubbard makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hubbard uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Mark Hubbard makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.